Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $36.75, approximately 60,359 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,089,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 150.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

