Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.10

Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Flex LNG has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FLNG opened at $6.06 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLNG shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

