FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Down 11.4%

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s stock price fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

