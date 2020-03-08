First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $25.11, 34,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 71,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 103.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 194,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.