Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Up 2.2%

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI) was up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47.

About Findev (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.