Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 11,039,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.50 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

