FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 3,885,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

