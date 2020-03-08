FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE FDS traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 605,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,423. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

