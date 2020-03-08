Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $98.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 8121047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

