Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $98.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 8121047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.
In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.
About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
