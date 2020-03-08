Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.32.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $154,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

