EQT Holdings Ltd (EQT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.47 on March 30th

EQT Holdings Ltd (ASX:EQT) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous interim dividend of $0.44.

Shares of EQT stock opened at A$28.25 ($20.04) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is A$30.81. EQT has a 12 month low of A$24.75 ($17.55) and a 12 month high of A$34.68 ($24.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $584.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation services, including estate planning and management services; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

