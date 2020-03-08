Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading Up 9.3% on Strong Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 9.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 564,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 170,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.98%.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 74,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $529.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 3.84.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

