Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

