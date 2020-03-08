Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Down 3.3%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$100.62 and last traded at C$100.62, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.40. The stock has a market cap of $565.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other Economic Investment Trust news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$106.00 per share, with a total value of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,705,189.61.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

