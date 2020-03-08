East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 29905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

