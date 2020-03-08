Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

