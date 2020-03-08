DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,896 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.26% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 6,709,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

