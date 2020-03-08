Diamond Eagle Acquisition (VRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.76 million, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.19.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company's strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

