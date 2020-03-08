Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DESP opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

