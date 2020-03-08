Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

NYSE CFR opened at $68.82 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $22,989,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,925,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

