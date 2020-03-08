Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 3.03. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

