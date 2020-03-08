Crescent Capital BDC Plans — Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

CCAP stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

