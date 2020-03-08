Craig Hallum Upgrades Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) to “Buy”

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $23.85 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CY. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,280,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,740,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

