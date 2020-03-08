Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COO traded up $8.54 on Friday, hitting $333.81. 551,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average of $317.46. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

