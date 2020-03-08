Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.90. 4,705,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,289. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

