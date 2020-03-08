Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 2%

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$105.69 and last traded at C$106.74, 171,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 70,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.93.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

