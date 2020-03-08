Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Colfax worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,561. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

