Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,864,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $549,759,000 after purchasing an additional 328,217 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $296,753,000 after purchasing an additional 311,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,855. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.