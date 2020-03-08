Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Cintas by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.32. 835,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,643. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

