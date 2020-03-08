CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.05, 44,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 42,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

