CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.05, 44,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 42,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCL)
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.