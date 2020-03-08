Changyou.Com (CYOU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Changyou.Com to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CYOU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. Changyou.Com has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

