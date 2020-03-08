CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.58. 1,567,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,587. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

