Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

