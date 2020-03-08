Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells $1,568,960.44 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 30,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,568,960.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,270.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Heald sold 3,778 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $185,084.22.

On Friday, February 28th, Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after acquiring an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

