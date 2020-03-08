Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Trading Up 50%

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 75,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 62,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

