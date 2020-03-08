Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CAL opened at GBX 191 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.92. Capital & Regional has a 12-month low of GBX 133.20 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 331.50 ($4.36).

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $1.00. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is presently -0.13%.

In other news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte bought 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities cut Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital & Regional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.80 ($0.41).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.