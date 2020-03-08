Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 12.5%

Canada One Mining Corp (CVE:CONE) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 14,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 21,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $678,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Canada One Mining Company Profile (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp.

