Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by National Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. National Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 265.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLXT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of CLXT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

