Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) COO Sells $3,514,260.00 in Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,598.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $910.95 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,698.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,470.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cable One by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

