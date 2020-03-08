BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) vs. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Financial Comparison

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR alerts:

This table compares BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR $6.16 billion 0.88 $485.61 million N/A N/A MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR $27.03 billion 0.70 $1.94 billion $2.17 9.70

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 7.98% 12.27% 7.61% MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers cording and marking equipment, digital printing equipment, etc. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation. It is also involved in the provision of tire-related services, including design, development, and fine-tuning of mobility solutions for fleet managers; mobility services, such as road maps, mobile apps, itineraries, and travel guides; lifestyle products comprising car and bike accessories, shoe soles, and sports and leisure gears; and high-tech materials that include 3D printing, chemical and specialty, rubber, biosourced, recycled, and hydrogen materials. The company was formerly known as Manufacture de Caoutchouc Michelin and changed its name to Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin in October 1951. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded in 1863 and is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Receive News & Ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.