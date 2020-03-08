Brokers Set Expectations for Skyworks Solutions Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.66.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

