Brokers Set Expectations for Nuvista Energy Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nuvista Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.44.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

