Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT at $13.92

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SDC opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

