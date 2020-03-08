Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $259.36

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,459,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $167.78 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

