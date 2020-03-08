Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $40.33

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $19,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Greif has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

