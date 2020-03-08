Brokerages Set Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $47.42

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,244 shares of company stock valued at $32,560,672. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.