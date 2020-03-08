Brokerages Expect Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have bought 12,900 shares of company stock worth $260,972 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 44.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 78.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 299,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

