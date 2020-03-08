Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $78.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 132,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.