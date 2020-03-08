BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc (CVE:BLM) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70.

About BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.