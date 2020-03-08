BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Trading 1% Higher

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.11, 24,564 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 23,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

